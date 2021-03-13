Yash and Darshan Fans Fight Over Roberrt Vs KGF Movie Collections

Kannada Rocking Star Yash and Challenging Star Darshan are the most popular stars in Sandalwood. They have huge fan following in different parts of the country. Darshan has been in the film industry for more than a decade and he has a sea of fans in Karnataka.

Although a newbie, Yash became a nation heartthrob after his last outing 'KGF:Chapter 1' as the film did outstanding business at the box office. Yash's KGF went on to become the highest grosser in Karnataka.

Now, Darshan's Roberrt was released in theatres on March 11 and it is doing unstoppable business at the box office. While the makers are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the movie, fans are busy calculating which Kannada movie did better at the box office.

The latest we hear is that fans od Yash and Darshan are fighting over movie collections arguing that their demi-god's film registered the highest number. For the unversed, Roberrt is believed to have made Rs 20.36 cr from two languages on opening day while KGF had earned Rs 18.10 cr on opening day from five languages. Darshan fans are tweeting about this on social media saying Darshan's Roberrt is on top and the actor's movie has defeated Yash's KGF. The filmmakers or distributors must know which film broke whose record as the makers are yet to announce the official figures of Roberrt. Meantime, take a look at the tweets which we have gathered for you:

Same Darshan Fans said #Yajamana grossed 18.5crs on day 1 coz they couldn't absorb #KGF collection later they said #Kurukshetra crossed #KGF Karnataka collection but it was now #Roberrt ... Yavde movie Bandru #KGF record murithu anthare .. Innu adru murdilla muriyodhu illaa.Fact — Arun_D_ (@Arun_D_) March 12, 2021