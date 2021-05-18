Will Prashanth Neel Postpone KGF 2 Release Date?

With the rising COVID-19 cases and the second wave of the coronavirus spreading fast in the country, It could take at least two months for the virus to come under control in the country. The leading production houses in Telugu and Hindi are deferring the release date of their movies. It is known that Sandalwood actor Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is one of the biggest releases this year.

Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that the film is likely to be put off till year. Actually, the film is slated for release on July 16, 2021. The situation might improve in our country by July, but there’s a possibility for theatres to remain shut. If KGF 2 releases with a 50 percent theatre occupancy, the makers would incur huge losses.

A pan-Indian film of this level has to have a proper theatrical release to help revive the box office and also get ROI for the makers. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement whether they are really postponing the film or not.

The film is helmed by Prashanth and produced under the banner Homable productions. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will appear in a prominent role.

