Will KGF 2 Break Pushpa First Day Record at Box Office

Kannada actor Yash aka Rocky Bhai is a man of the hour. The entire nation has been talking about his upcoming movie, KGF 2. After much delay, the film is gearing up for grand theatrical release on April 14, 2022.

The film will be releasing tomorrow in theatres. Yash’s KGF 2 will have a solo release in Karnataka, Hindi and Telugu. Except Vijay’s Beast, no other big ticket films are releasing this week in theatres.

If KGF 2 earns positive word of mouth, the film won’t slow down at the box office. People have already started the guessing game on social media.

Now, trade pundits are curious to see if KGF 2 will be able to beat Stylish star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 which was a blockbuster hit last year. Will KGF 2 be able to break records created by Pushpa or not is yet to be seen.

Apart from Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena will appear in significant roles. The film's premiers will be held tonight in North America. KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel.

