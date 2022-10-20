Why is Rashmika Silent Over Kantara?.

Rashmika is one of the most loved stars in the entertainment industry. For those who don't know, Rashmika made her debut in Kannada with the movie Kirik Party in 2016. The film performed well in Kannada. Later, She forayed into Telugu with Naga Shaurya's Chalo, which put her in the limelight. After Chalo, Rashmika got a lot of offers in Telugu, she has worked with all the A-listers in Tollywood.

Now, Rashmika is busy in Bollywood. Have you heard this yet? People are heaping praises on Kannada actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The film is doing incredible business at the box office. Even Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas and other actors have appreciated the film. Rashmika, who came from the Kannada film industry, has not made a single tweet about the film. Netizens are trolling Rashmika badly on social media for her attitude.

On the career front, Rashmika was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye. The film did decent business at the box office. She has a slew of films in Hindi and Telugu.