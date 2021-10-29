Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar is no more. He passed away this morning at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Condolences have been pouring in for the departed soul.

For the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar was known as appu in the Gandhinagar circles. He started off as a child artiste in his father's movies and also won a national Award for his role in Bettadha Hoovu. He later started working as the lead actor in Sandalwood.

Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu was known as the Power Star of the Kannada Film Industry. He was not only a great actor but also an amazing dancer.

Appu was also the host of the Kannada game show, Kannadadha kotyaadipathi.

His last movie was Yuvarathnaa in which he took on major issues plaguing the education system. The movie was released in Telugu too. Puneeth gave extensive interviews to the Telugu media.

During the pre-release event of Yuvarathnaa in Hyderabad, when one of the Tollywood actors on stage referred to Appu as the Power Star, the modest person that he was politely declined the title. Puneeth Rajkumar said asked not to be addressed as Power Star in the Telugu states as Pawan Kalyan fans would be hurt and the Tollywood actor was the real power star. Such was the humility of the actor.

Now, the entire film Industry, family and fans are grief-stricken and are in a state of shock over the news of Appu's sudden demise. Social media pages have been inundated with condolences.