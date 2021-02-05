Is Vinaya Prasad Entering Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8? Here's The Truth

The most awaited Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin in the second week of February. We all know that any reality show greatly depends on the contestants who take part in this. Naturally, there's a lot of curiosity over who will enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house this season. Jothe Jotheyali actor Anirudh Jatkar has made it clear that he won't be taking part in Bigg Boss Kannada, now another big name from the tinsel town is being heard. As per the buzz, senior Kannada actress and now the most sought after actress for TV shows Vinaya Prasad is said to be entering the house.

On the other hand, names like Saregamapa Hanumantha, Drone Prathap, Tik Tok queen Sonu Gowda too are doing the rounds. However, the moment the name of Vinaya Prasad popped up, her daughter Prathama Prasad has rubbished the reports saying these are mere rumours. We all know that Vinay Prasad is playing the lead character of Akhilandeshwari in the hit Kannada serial Paru. Besides, the actress is also super busy with her movie commitments. So sorry folks, this is a disappointment we know. But Vinaya Prasad is not taking part in the show.

So, we wonder if the other celebrities whose names are making a buzz will take part in the show. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates on Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

By the way, do you have your favourites who you think deserve to be on Kannada Bigg Boss? Send in your entries. Leave the names in the comments below.