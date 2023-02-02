Varisu Set To Beat Bigil: Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu has emerged as a Pongal winner at the box office. The film was released on January 11, 2023. Varisu also had a box office clash with Ajith's Thunivu. It has been more than two weeks, Varisu had been released in theatres.

Varisu managed to collect a total of Rs 280.46 gross at the box office. Varisu earned 194.46 crores gross (164.80 crores nett) from India and 86 crores gross from overseas.

Here's the list of Vijay's highest-grossing films at the box office:

Bigil (2019) – 296 crores gross

Varisu (2023) – 280.46 crores gross (still running)

Mersal (2017) – 259 crores gross

Sarkar (2018) – 253 crores gross

Master (2021) – 223 crores gross

Beast (2022) – 217 crores gross

Varisu is inching close to beat Vijay's Bigil which is the highest-grossing film of all time. Varisu needs another Rs 16 cr to beat Bigil. Let's wait and see whether Varisu will be able to Bigil or not. Varisu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally.