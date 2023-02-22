Varisu Actor Prabhu Hospitalised

Film actor Prabhu who rose to fame with the Chandramukhi movie has been hospitalized. He was hospitalized due to kidney-related health issues. The doctors have performed laser surgery and they have removed kidney stones from his body.

"He is recovering, he will be discharged in another two days. He is doing well and there is nothing to worry about him,doctors said."

Prabhu fans are wishing him a speedy recovery on social media.

On the career front, Prabhu was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. The film was a big hit at the box offfice.