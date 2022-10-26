Varaha Roopam Song In Kantara Copied From This Private Album?

Rishab Shetty's Kantara turned out as one of the highest-rated Indian movies surpassing Yash's KGF Chapter 2 records. The film was released in Kannada in theatres on September 30 and from day 1, there was no stopping for Rishab Shetty's film. The Hindi version was released on October 14 and continues to do well at the box office. Everyone is singing praises for the film and it minted good numbers on Diwali festive weekend.

Kantara is an action-thriller which is about the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It features Rishab in the lead role. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil acted in prominent roles in the film. Kantra is financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the banner behind the KGF franchise.

Now, the news is that Varaha Roopam Song from the film Kantara is said to be a copy of a song from a private album. It is said that the Varaha Roopam song is a copy of the Navarasam Song that was released by Mathrubhumi Kappa TV in 2013. Kappa TV YouTube channel has more than 2 Million subscribers. Let us wait and see how the makers of the movie react to the rumour of Varaha Roopam Song copied from the private album.

Here is the Varaha Roopam song and Navarasam Song. Just have a look at both the songs.