Top Tollywood Producers Purchase Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarthanaa AP, Telangana Distribution Rights

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming film Yuvarathnaa is all set to release in theatres on April 1. The movie, which is getting released in Kannada and Telugu has raised the expectations of the South audience. The movie is making all the right noises ever since its launch. We need not tell you that the songs of Yuvarathnaa are already topping the charts. S Thaman has scored the music for this Puneeth Rajkumar movie which is directed by Santosh Anandrram.

Hombale Films, which bankrolled KGF Chapter 1 and 2, has produced Yuvarathnaa and now the makers are making preparations for pre-release events on a grand scale. The latest we hear is that the distribution rights of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa have been sold to Tollywood, a top producer. Yuvarathnaa will not only have a grand release in India but also abroad.

Now, if you are wondering who has bought the Telugu distribution rights of Yuvarathnaa, we hear that Varahi Chalanachitram, a reputed production house in the Telugu states who had bought the distribution rights of Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash's KGF Chapter 1 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has bought the Yuvarathnaa rights to release the movie in Vizag.

In Vizag, it's Vaarahi while Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations has bought the Nizam rights, GPR Films have bought the Nellore rights while Dhanushri films and Krishna Annapurna Studios have bought the Guntur distribution rights, In West Godavari Ishna Enterprises has bought the Yuvarthnaa distribution rights while in East Godavari, Mahika movies will release the film.

In North America and Canada, Weekend Cinema has bought the distribution rights of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa. While AP International will distribute the movie in other countries.

In Karnataka, Karthik Gowda's KRG Studios is distributing Yuvarathnaa across the state.