Top Tollywood Filmmakers Waiting For KGF Actor Yash Call Sheet?

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash became a pan India star after Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 1 and earned himself fans in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi speaking states too. KGF Chapter 2 is all set to hit theatres in a few months and there's a lot of talk over Yash's next film. According to a report, Yash will be seen in Kollywood director Shankar's next along with Tollywood mega power star Ram Charan. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.

The latest buzz in filmnagar circles is that top Tollywood filmmakers are in talks with Yash to rope him in their movies. Apparently, several Telugu filmmakers are waiting for Yash's dates.

One name that is being heard in cinema circles is that of DVV Danayya, a huge producer in the Telugu states who's bankrolling Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt among others. We hear that he's keen on producing a movie starring Yash and the buzz is that one round of talks is already done. It is being said that Tollywood hit director Puri Jagannadh is penning a script for KGF actor Yash. The buzz is that Puri will be directing a movie to be bankrolled by Danayya.

There is also a buzz that Yash's next film will be with Tollywood top producer Dil Raju. It is known that Yash was spotted at Dil Raju's birthday bash held in Hyderabad recently. Also, Dil Raju has bagged the Telugu distribution rights of Yash's upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced under the Hombale Films banner, KGF Chapter 2 is slated for theatrical release on July 16, 2021. It's been a while since the makers wrapped up the shooting of the movie. However, Yash is yet to announce his next movie.