From Suriya to Rana Daggubati, South Indian Stars at Puneeth Parva

Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi: October 29 marks the first death anniversary of Sandalwood Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. His fans all over the nation are paying rich tributes to him.

In this regard, Appu fans conducted a special programme to honour Puneeth Rajkumar’s grand legacy, ahead of his first death anniversary.

The event was titled 'Puneeth Parva' and the event was held on October 21 at 6:30 pm in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds.

The event was a star-studded one with all the well-known south Indian celebrities from across the industries marking their attendance. Kannada Rocking star Yash, Kichcha Sudeep, Daali Dhananjaya, and Darling Krishna attended the event. Top actors from Tollywood and Kollywood like Suriya, Prabhudeva, Rana Daggubati, Akhil Tollywood superstar Balakrishna, and veteran actor Kamal Haasan also took part in the show.

Puneeth Parva was also a kind of pre-release event for Puneeth Rajkumar's upcoming docudrama Gandhada Gudi. This project will be Puneeth Rajkumar’s final on-screen appearance. Fans across the state have been striving hard to help Gandhada Gudi become 100% tax-free and have urged the state government authorities to consider the film’s artistic merit and social value as the criteria.

