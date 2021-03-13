Darshan's Roberrt Day 2 Kannada Box Office Collections

Darshan starrer Roberrt is doing unstoppable business at the box office. In fact, the film is roaring at the box office. The film is all set to create new benchmark at the worldwide box office. Did you known this, Darshan's Roberrt was so close to break Yash's KGF opening day collections. But, the film couldn't do it with just one crore but it has managed to earn Rs 17.04 cr alone in Karnataka. People are gushing about the film and celebrities can't stop praising the cast and crew of the film. Roberrt has joined in the list of highest opening day collections and the film has spotted two second position and Yash's KGF is on top.

According to reports, Darshan's Roberrt has managed to register Rs 13 cr on its second day at the box office. The total movie collections is Rs around 35 to 40 cr. Exact figures are yet to be known.

Roberrt is helmed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under Umapathy films banner. The film stars Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead role with Asha bhat playing the female lead. Devaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Vinay Prabhakar and Ravi Kishan and seen in prominent roles in the movie.

