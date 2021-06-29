Sudeep Begins Dubbing For Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep’s forthcoming flick ‘Vikrant Rona’ is one of the most highly awaited films of the year. The mocie is also the most hyped as the first look of Sudeep and the title was unveiled on Dubai's famed Burj Khalifa, a first in the history of Indian cinema.

Looks like Sudeep is back to work mode. It is known that Sudeep started hosting his favorite reality show Kannada Bigg Boss recently. Now, we hear that he is dubbing his own voice for his upcoming movie ‘Vikrant Rona’. He himself confirmed the news via twitter.

Sudeep wrote on twitter, “eems so long that I gave my voice for a film. Finally starting my voice over for #VikrantRona.

Yeah,,,, supa happy to see it shaping well and the way we all wanted it to.

Check out the tweet posted by him:

Seems so long that I gave my voice for a film. Finally starting my voice over for #VikrantRona.

Yeah,,,, supa happy to see it shaping well and the way we all wanted it to.@anupsbhandari @shaliniartss @AJANEESHB @nirupbhandari @neethaofficial @williamdaviddop #ShivuArt pic.twitter.com/JrWPJUCG3c — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 28, 2021

Vikrant Rona, earlier titled Phantom, is directed by Anup Bandari and it is co-produced by Shalini Jack Manju, Alankar Pandian. Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok will appear in prominent roles.