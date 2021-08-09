Short Circuit on Kannada Movie Shooting Sets Kills A Worker From Tamil Nadu

This is the first time that Sandalwood actors Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram‌ are sharing screen space. They are working together in a movie titled 'Love You Rachchu'.

As the second wave of the Corona subsided, the shooting of the movie resumed. However, the film crew suffered a setback. As per reports, one person died from a short circuit during the shooting. The accident took place near Jogarpalya village in Ramanagara taluk and two persons were electrocuted. One of them died during treatment. Another seriously injured has been shifted to a private hospital in Bangalore for further treatment.

The incident took place within the Bidadi police station limits and the place was visited and inspected by the police. The film crew stopped shooting because of the tragedy. The deceased has been identified as Vivek, 28, of Tamil Nadu. His body is currently being kept at a private hospital in Rajarajeshwarnagar.

The film, Love You Rachchu is being directed by Shankara Raj. Director Guru Deshpande is working as production as well as creative head. Renowned director Shashank has written the story, screenplay and dialogue for 'Love You Rachchu'.