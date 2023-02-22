Shiva Rajkumar's Vedha A Hit on OTT Platform

Shiva Rajkumar's Vedha is garnering a lot of viewership on Zee5. The film had a digital release on Zee5 in all languages from February 10, 2023. According to reports, Shiva Rajkumar's Vedha turned out to be a massive hit on Zee5 with record viewership.

Vedha is the 125th film of Shiva Rajkumar and it was produced by Geetha Sivakumar. Shiva Rajkumar's Vedha has garnered more than 100 million streaming minutes.

Besides Shiva Rajkumar, Vedha boasts with a stellar cast including Ganavi Laxman, Shwetha Chengappa, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Veena Ponappa, Kuri Pratap, Lasya Nagaraj and others.