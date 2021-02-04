Sandalwood Wins Battle, Karnataka Govt Agrees To 100pc Seat Occupancy in Theatres

In a latest development, the Karnataka Government finally gave its nod to 100pc seat occupancy in Theatres following pressure from the film makers and industry leader. Senior Sandalwood actor Dr Shivarajkumar met up with the health department officials to hold deliberations over 100pc seat occupancy in theatres. Now, chief minister BS Yediyurappa is believed to have passed orders to allow 100pc occupancy in theatres for four weeks.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government had sent out a circular to the cinema industry and theatres to allow only fifty percent occupancy. Even though the centre has permitted cent per cent seat occupancy in theatres, the state government sent orders to allow only fifty percent occupancy in theatres.

This came as a bolt from the blue for the producers of Dhruva Sarja movie Pogaru which is due to release on February 19. Pogaru was the first big budget movie that was supposed to hit theatres after covid 19 and fans were eagerly looking forward to its release.

The Karnataka film industry which expressed displeasure over this directive approached the government to change its stand.

The state government which sent the directive on Tuesday had asked all the theatres to allow only fifty percent occupancy until the end of this month citing second wave of Covid as the reason.

On January 30, the Information and Broadcasting ministry had given directives to allow cent per cent occupancy in cinema halls. But Health and family welfare department of Karnataka state gave its nod only for fifty percent occupancy until February 28 in view of probable second wave attack of the deadly virus. This is as per the recommendations of state Covid advisory committee.

The Central government had allowed fifty percent occupancy from October 15 with some conditions. But as the audience didn't turn up at theatres, the producers of big budget movies and movies of big stara, had hesitated to release their movies. In view of this drastic reduction due to Corona cases, the Centre gave its green signal for 100pc swat occupancy in theatres. Now, with the uncertainty prevailing, there is every possibility of the Producers postponing the release of their movies further in view of this decision from the state government.