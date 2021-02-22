Sandalwood Remembers SPB With Yedhe Tumbi Haduvenu, Colors Kannada Viewers Emotional

It is about five months since legendary playback singer of Indian cinema SP Balasubramanyam (SPB) passed away deserting millions of his fans. It is difficult to number the people who adore him for his singing prowess. His contribution to the Indian film industry is unfathomable. He was the voice of many Indian stars. In memory of this great singer, Colors Kannada hosted a special program titled "Yede Thumbi Haaduvenu" which was telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 7.30 pm.

The special program was attended by many stalwarts of the film industry. Crazy Star Ravichandran, Pranaya Raja Srinath, music director Gurukiran, musician Hamsa Lekha, actors Vijaya Raghavendra, Vinaya Prasad, SPB’s son and singer S P Charan, S P Shailaja, Mano Murthy, K Kalyan, Doddanna, Rockline Venkatesh, Manu, Sharan, Anuradha Bhat, and others participated in this program.

SPB had a strong and intimate rapport with the Kannada film industry. He has delivered hit songs for many actors in KFI. SPB has also appeared in several Kannada movies. Several stalwarts of the film music industry have revealed many details about this music legend. SPB has sung more than 40,000 songs in about 15 languages. He has rendered about 19 songs in Tamil and Telugu on a single day. He has also sung about 17 Kannada songs on a single day which is a record in itself. The singer also holds the record for singing 16 Hindi songs on a single day too. The singer once had said that his body might have been aged but not his voice. The Karnataka government is planning to establish a musical forum at Mysore University in SPB’s honour.