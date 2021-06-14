Sandalwood Mourns Loss Of Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a road accident on June 12th in Bengaluru died in Apollo hospital on Monday. He had received severe injuries. Despite an emergency brain surgery, he could not be revived. The family members of Sanchari Vijay announced that they will donate his organs.

Sanchari Vijay is a popular actor in the theatre circle in Karnataka. He gets his moniker Sanchari from the theatre troupe he was associated with before stepping into films. He acted in movies like Naanu Avanalla…Avalu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami, etc.

After the death of Sanchari Vijay, many celebs from the South film industry took to social media to condole his death. Celebs such as Danish Sait, Puneeth Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeepa, Samyuktha Hegde, Harshika Poonacha offered their condolences on Twitter. Here are the tweets.

Gone too soon 😢

RIP @SanchariVijay 🙏

I'm still in a shock, He had called @BhuvannPonannaa 2 days back to arrange ration kits for few underprivileged families and today this news 😪

I wish this is not true 🥺#Ripsancharivijay pic.twitter.com/pPk3BdEXXb — Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) June 14, 2021

How unfortunate is this, I just saw an article saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever. https://t.co/fTzzAGmusm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 14, 2021

Gone too soon Sanchari Vijay, RIP. — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) June 14, 2021

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

Life is absolutely unbelievable, unpredictable, unfair.

I'm shook by this news and I don't know what to say.

I request the media houses to give time and space for his family to mourn his death

I'm sure you are in a better place now

May your soul Rest in Peace#RIPSanchariVijay — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) June 14, 2021

ವಿದಾಯ ವಿಜಯ್! #SanchariVijay

National award winner Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay dies in road accident. pic.twitter.com/tOYnqkHhpK — Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) June 14, 2021

Kannada Actor #SanchariVijay who won the National Award for Best Actor in 2014 for "Naanu Avanalla...Avalu" has died in a tragic motor bike accident in Bengaluru.. He was 38.. A Shocking development.. Condolences to his family and friends.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/blmk7NRhmb — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 14, 2021

Here are some more tweets.

#SanchariVijay passes away at 38 after a road accident #SanchariVijay RIP Sir pic.twitter.com/uuddlw9O0c — rockey singh (@rockeys03560226) June 14, 2021

#SanchariVijay ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ

National Award Winner Sanchari Vijay brain has almost been dead and he is not responding to the treatment said doctors. Vijay Brother Siddesh said that his organs his will be donated pic.twitter.com/0ZLmoOamFc — Deekshith (@Deekshi35310379) June 14, 2021