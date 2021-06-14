Sandalwood Mourns Loss Of Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay

Jun 14, 2021, 16:39 IST
- Sakshi Post

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a road accident on June 12th in Bengaluru died in Apollo hospital on Monday. He had received severe injuries. Despite an emergency brain surgery, he could not be revived. The family members of Sanchari Vijay announced that they will donate his organs.

Sanchari Vijay is a popular actor in the theatre circle in Karnataka. He gets his moniker Sanchari from the theatre troupe he was associated with before stepping into films. He acted in movies like Naanu Avanalla…Avalu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami, etc.

After the death of Sanchari Vijay, many celebs from the South film industry took to social media to condole his death. Celebs such as Danish Sait, Puneeth Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeepa, Samyuktha Hegde, Harshika Poonacha offered their condolences on Twitter. Here are the tweets.

Here are some more tweets.

Advertisement
Back to Top