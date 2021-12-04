Sandalwood Celebrities Pay Tributes to Kannada Actor Shivaram

Senior Sandalwood Actor Shivaram has passed. He had acted with all the A list actors in the Kannada film industry, including the likes of Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh among others. From playing hero's brother and friend to playing the hero's father, Shivaram had donned several hats.

The actor was involved in a car mishap recently. He recently attended a Ayyappa Pooja where he is said to have slipped and fell. He was rushed to Prashanth Hospital in Vidyapeeta Circle in Bengaluru.

His brain is said to have lost a lot of blood following which he was put on ventilator. He was 84.

Senior actor Shivaram's death news comes less than month after Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's death. The entire film fraternity has plunged into grief following the demise of another hugely talented and senior actor.

Sandalwood celebrities have paid rich tributes to senior actor Shivaram on social media.