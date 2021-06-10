Sandalwood Actor's Controversial Tweet Against Brahmins Lands Him In Trouble

A complaint was filed against Actor Chetan by the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board. The board registered this complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner following a controversial tweet made by the actor.

On June 6, Chetan tweeted, “Brahminism is a negation of the spirit of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity...we must uproot Brahminism— #Ambedkar.’ While all are born as equals, to say that Brahmins alone are highest and all others are low as Untouchables is sheer nonsense. It is a big hoax' — #Periyar.”

Furthermore, he also shared a video on Instagram in which he goes on to say that, “Since 1,000 years, Brahminism has killed the thoughts and ideas of Basava and Buddha. 2,500 years ago, Buddha fought against Brahminism. They made him the 9th avatar of Vishnu. Ambedkar knew the conspiracy of Brahminism. In 1956, he took to Buddhism. He says Buddha is not an avatar of Vishnu and it is a lie and madness to say that.”

Following all this, a complaint was filed by the Brahmin Development Board chairman Sachidananda Murthy. The Chairman said, what Actor Chetan did was not right. He defamed the entire Brahmin community. Murthy added that while the country is facing a crisis-like situation, Chetan is busy disrupting communal harmony. He should apologize to the people.

The chairman added that necessary action must be taken according to the law. Sachidananda Murthy filed a case against Chetan on behalf of the community.

Even on social media, Chetan received a mixed response. He was criticized by many for being insensitive and disrespectful. Netizens asked him to immediately delete his tweet. Many also stood in his support.