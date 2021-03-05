Rocking Star Yash's Next Movie Bigger Than KGF?

Ever since Kannada Actor Yash announced the release date of the much-awaited film 'KGF: Chapter-2', fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. The first look poster and teaser of KGF: Chapter-2 received a positive response from all quarters especially for his performance in the film. The latest news doing the rounds Yash has signed a new project in Hindi. Yes, what you read is right.

An insider states “Yash and Vishnu have had multiple meetings and the actor is bowled away by the concept of this action-packed Pan-Indian film. They are speaking to several directors to come on board the film, as the idea is to take the film on floors this year itself. However, things will move at a faster pace only once Yash signs the dotted lines. The producer has zeroed in on a few probable directors from Bollywood as well as Telugu and Kannada industry, and will soon have another meeting with Yash before taking things forward with the director,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

Yash also has a few more projects in the pipeline. Yash's starrer KGF: Chapter-2 is slated for release July 16, 2021. His film with Prashanth Neel, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena, Srinidhi Shetty will appear in key roles.