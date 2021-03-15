Roberrt's Day 4 Collections: Darshan's Film In Unstoppable At The Box Office

Challenging star Darshan's latest outing Roberrt is turning out to be the biggest blockbuster hit of Sandalwood this year. The film is creating waves at the worldwide box office.

Roberrt, which was released on March 11, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Here is good news for all Darshan fans and movie buffs. The film has joined the prestigious 50 crore club within three days of its release. The film continues to roar at the box office. The collections is said to have picked up over the weekend.

According to reports, the film made a business of Rs 13.10 cr on its fourth day at the box office. The total Roberrt collections in Kannada and Telugu totals Rs 47.24 cr. Roberrt's fourth day area-wise collections and figures are yet to be known.

The real test for Roberrt will begin from today and it remains to be seen how the film will fare in the week days. If reports are to be believed, the makers have recovered the amount they invested on Roberrt and very soon the film is going to enter the profit zone.

It is worth mentioning here that Roberrt's OTT rights have been purchased by Amazon Prime Video. And the film will likely have a digital release from the second week of April. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Roberrt. Watch this space for updates.