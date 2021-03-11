Roberrt Twitter Review: Audience Reaction To Darshan Movie

Kannada Challenging star Darshan's latest movie Roberrt is releasing in theatres today. The movie release coincides with the festival of Mahashivaratri. The film is directed by Tharun Sudhir and expectations have skyrocketed considering the fact that Roberrt stars several talented stars like Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Vinod Prabhakar, P. Ravi Shankar and Devaraj. The film is releasing amid huge expectations as the earlier theatrical release date was April 9, 2020 which would have had an epic clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Master at the box office.

While Master makers chose Pongal for the release of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Roberrt makers have chosen Mahashivratri. We already told you that there will be extra shows of Darshan's Roberrt on the occasion of Shivaratri.

The film is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda and two biggest musicians Arjun Janya and Harikrishna have joined hands to compose the music for the D Boss movie. The BGM of Roberrt is already a hit. Now, before we give you the full review of Darshan's Roberrt, let's find out what the audience has to say about the movie.

