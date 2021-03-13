Roberrt Third Day Collections: Darshan's Film Is Roaring At The Box Office On Day 3

Darshan’s Roberrt is going great guns at the ticket window ever since it released in theatres. The audience and fans who watched the movie over the last two days are singing praises of the film. Darshan's performance in Roberrt has received a lot of appreciation from all quarters and the Challenging Star is over the moon after the overwhelming response from the audience.

Following positive talk, Darshan's Roberrt has emerged as one of the biggest hits of this month in Karnataka after the recently released Pogaru which starred Dhruva Sarja.

Talking about Roberrt's latest collections, the Darshan film has managed to earn approximately Rs 16 crores on its third day at the box office. The total movie collections of Roberrt now stands at Rs 42 cr. The actual figures are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections soon as rhe official figures come in.

We already told you that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital streaming rights of Darshan's Roberrt. The film is expected to start streaming on the OTT platform in April. So far, the makers are yet to announce the official release date for the OTT release date of Darshan's Roberrt. We will surely keep you posted on the updates. Stay tuned for all the updates on Darshan's Roberrt.