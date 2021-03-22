Roberrt Telugu Closing Collections: Darshan Movie Makes Way For Jathi Ratnalu In AP, Telangana Theatres

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's latest release Roberrt hit theatres in both Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. The film hit the big screens on Mahashivratri (March 11). While the Kannada version of the movie is doing phenomenally well at the box office, the Telugu movie seems to have fizzled out at the box office. The reason could be that there are several new Tollywood movies that were released over the last few days ever since Roberrt hit the screens. So, we now hear that Roberrt has been pulled out of the screens in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Even though the song rendered by Mangli is a chartbuster and Darshan too has received a warm reception from the Telugu industry and Tollywood movie buffs, Naveen Polishetty's latest release Jathi Ratnalu which is running to packed theatres seems to have become the first choice for moviegoers. Analysts say that Jathi Ratnalu is the reason for the movie being pulled out of theatres.

Talking about the movie's collections, Roberrt has raked in Rs 25.4 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The gross is said to be Rs .14 crore. As per reports doing the rounds, Roberrt makers are said to have suffered a loss of Rs 1.55 crore in the Telugu version. However, the film did rake in Rs 1.50 crores from the Telugu states.

Here's a look at Roberrt Telugu Closing Collections at Box Office

Total Business: Rs 1.50 crore+

Total share in TS and Andhra Pradesh: Rs 25.4 lakh

Total Gross: Rs 0.42 crore

Total Loss: Rs 1.55 crore

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umpathy Srinivasa Gowda under the Umapathy films banner. The film also starred Asha Bhat, Vinod Prabjhakar, Ravi Kishan, Deveraj, and Chikkanna in key roles. Harikrishna and Arjun Janya have scored the music for this action-thriller.