Roberrt Success Tour: Darshan Coming To These Cities in Karnataka, Check Date and Venue

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Kannada actor Darshan is over the moon as his hard work for his recent outing 'Roberrt' has been paid off pretty well. The film is faring well especially at the Karnataka box office. It has been pulled out from Telugu states and the reason behind is hints there are a slew of films releasing back to back in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to well-trusted sources, Darshan and the film unit are planning for a success tour. Yes, what you read is right. They will be visiting a few areas Tumkur, Chitradurga and Avanagere on March (29), Dharwad Hubballi and Haveri on March (30) and Gundlupete, Mysore, Mandya And Maddur (Arpil-1).

It is worth acknowledging here that Puneeth Rajkumar is also on a promotional tour for his Yuvarathnaa in all these cities and the tour is titled Yuvasambhrama. Darshan's Robert success tour is being dubbed as Vijaya Yatre. Puneeth and Darshan are coming to your places and here's your golden chance to meet them.