Roberrt Pre Release Event in Hubballi On February 28th

The Kannada movie Roberrt is going to hit the theatres on March 11. The film is touted to be an action thriller. The movie is written and directed by Tharun Sudhir and bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films. Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P. Ravi Shankar will be seen in the prominent roles in the film. V Harikrishna composed music for the flick. Now, the news is that the team of Roberrt is planning to have a grand pre-release event in Hubballi on February 28th.

Darshan Thoogudeepa known as Darshan, is an Indian film actor, producer and distributor. He is a well known face in the Kannada film industry. He started his acting career in soap operas and made his debut as lead role with the film, Majestic in 2001. He acted in various films like Kariya, Namma Preethiya Ramu, Kalasipalya, Gaja, Saarathi, Bulbul, Anatharu, Sangoli Rayanna, etc. He won Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie, Sangoli Rayanna. He is one of the leading stars of Kannada cinema.