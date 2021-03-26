Roberrt Latest Collections in Karnataka: Darshan Film Continues To Create Rampage at Box Office

Kannada actor Darshan's Roberrt is minting gold at the box office. The film was released on March 11, 2021. Still, the film continues its winning streak at the box office. The latest we hear is that makers of Roberrt have made a deal with the theatre owners to slash the ticket prices of Roberrt. Darshan fans are rushing to theatres to re-watch the film on the big screen. The film is going steady at the box office.

Talking about the latest collections of the film, Roberrt has managed to earn Rs 0.58 on its fourteenth day at the box office. The total movie collections of Roberrt from Karnataka alone is said to be Rs 65.3 cr gross. The film's dubbed version in Telugu too did decent business at the box office.

Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner, Umapathy Films. Besides Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, debutante Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P. Ravi Shankar are seen in key roles. The film will soon have digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The makers are yet to make an official confirmation about the digital release of the film.