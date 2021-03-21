Darshan Thanks Everyone For Roberrt's Gigantic Success

The most awaited movie, Roberrt has hit the theatres on March 11, 2011. The film turned out as a blockbuster and it is the first big Kannada movie to hit the screens post COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been successfully running in theatres and has got a good response from all the corners.

Darshan Thoogudeepa acted in the lead role and he won the hearts of the audience with his stunning performance. The film features highly packed action sequences and everyone is loving the performances of other stars as well.

Darshan took to his Twitter and thanked everyone for making the movie, a blockbuster. Here is the tweet made by the Kannada Hero.

Roberrt, an action thriller film written and directed by Tharun Sudhir and bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films. Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, debutante Asha Bhat, Devaraj, and P. Ravi Shankar acted in the prominent roles in the film. V. Harikrishna and Arjun Janya composed the soundtrack.