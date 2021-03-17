Roberrt First Week Collections: No Stopping Darshan At Box Office

Sandalwood Challenging star Darshan has every reason to celebrate. As you know, his latest release Roberrt is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Roberrt has set the box office on fire. Last night, Roberrt success meet was held during which the entire film unit expressed their gratitude towards fans and audience for loving the film and making the movie blockbuster hit of this year.

On its opening day itself, the film raked in more than Rs 17.9 cr. By the first week, Roberrt has joined the Rs 50 crore club and the film is inching towards joining the Rs 100 crore club soon.

If reports are to be believed, Roberrt is believed to have made a business of Rs 70 cr plus gross in the first week of its release from Kannada version collections alone. The film has managed to earn Rs 15 crores in Bengaluru city alone. Check out day-wise collections of Roberrt in Bengaluru city:

Roberrt has received immense love from the audience and also garnered appreciation from the critics and celebrities. No wonder the film is faring well at the worldwide box office.

#Roberrt is headed for a 70+Cr week 1 gross (Kannada version) 15Cr only from Bengaluru city (BBMP) https://t.co/5lJXS3ftmG — Rohit Niranjan (@RohitvNiranjan) March 17, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that Roberrt's OTT rights have been purchased by Amazon Prime Video. And the film will likely have a digital release from the second week of April. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Roberrt. Watch this space for updates.