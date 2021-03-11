Roberrt First Day Box Office Collections

One of the hugely awaited Kannada films of the year, Roberrt has finally hit the screens. Darshan's Roberrt has racked up fantastic collection at the worldwide box office on the very first day of its release.

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that the film could become the biggest opener in Darshan's career. There are no new releases this week in Sandalwood. Darshan's Roberrt will fetch good profits as it has earned glowing reviews from critics and audience alike.

Darshan fans are now wondering how the movie fared at the box office. They are now trying to find the film's collections. If you are one among them, then, this piece of news is for you. According to reports, Darshan's Roberrt has managed to earn Rs 9.5 on its first day at the box office. The total film collections of Roberrt on day 1 seems to be around Rs 16 cr plus. The exact figures are yet to be known.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Roberrt may not have a digital release and it will directly stream on TV channels. It is being said that one of the popular entertainment channels has bagged satellite rights of the film.

Roberrt Expected collection for day 1 is 20+Cr.

And as of now talk is good so by this weekend 50-60cr will be minimum collection and can't say to extend it may go further.#Roberrt #RoberrtReview — Karan Aadarsh (@KaranAadarsh) March 11, 2021

#Roberrt Collection Touched 16cr as of Now Strong Buzz 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SXbvE0OUyc — Box-office India (@IndianBoxoffi) March 11, 2021

The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.