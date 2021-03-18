Roberrt Day 7 Collections: Darshan's Film Steady at Box Office, Picks Up Rs 70 cr

Darshan's Roberrt, which was released on March 11 is making waves in the film industry. Roberrt has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office since the movie's opening.

The film seems to go past a new milestones with each passing day. During the recent success meet of Roberrt, Darshan thanked his fans and audience for the overwhelming response to the film.

At the time of the film release, the makers of the movie were so tensed wondering whether the audience will come to theatres or not to watch the film. Movie buffs made them happy as the film is getting positive response from all quarters. The film has joined Rs 50 cr club within days of its release and it is inching closer to Rs 100 cr which is likely to happen by this weekend.

Talking about the latest collections, Roberrt has raked in Rs 4.50 cr on its seventh day at the ticket windows. The total movie collections stands at 82.9 cr at the box office. We shall soon update area-wise collections of Roberrt, shortly.

In the meantime, Darshan is currently busy reading scripts and several directors are making a beeline to work with him after the smashing success of Roberrt. He will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick.