Roberrt Day 5 Collections: Darshan Movie Dominates Karnataka Box Office

Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan's latest outing Roberrt has set the box office on fire across the globe. The film has created a box office storm not only in the domestic market but also overseas.

Looking at the box office collections, Darshan's Roberrt is touted to be the first highest grosser at the Karnataka box office. The film has been declared the highest grossing Kannada film of 2021. For those who came in late to the story, Roberrt joined the prestigious 50 crore club merely three days after its release. Roberrt's total collections stands at Rs 59.8 cr which is sensational and all-time industry record. The makers of the movie have thanked the audience for supporting and encouraging the film.

Talking about the latest collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 11.2 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The area-wise collections of the film are yet to be known. If we calculate fifth-day collections of Roberrt, then the film collections will add up to Rs 70 cr plus. Looks like the film is inching closer to the Rs 100 cr mark. If Darshan's Roberrt continues the same business then Roberrt will easily join Rs 100 cr club by end of this weekend.

Meanwhile, Darshan is gearing up to join the sets of Period flick Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. He has also been flooded with offers after the roaring success of his latest movie Roberrt.