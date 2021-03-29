Roberrt Day 17 Karnataka Collections: Darshan Film Box Office Magic Still On

Challenging star Darshan's latest outing 'Roberrt' has struck the right chord with the audience. Roberrt has received a positive response from all quarters.

The film is doing exceptionally well in Indian and international markets. Only a few days left for the film to fetch big bucks at the box office as Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa is all set to arrive in theatres on April 1, Thursday.

Once Yuvarathnaa hits the screens then it won't be easy for Roberrt to rake in the same numbers given Puneeth's star value. The movie Yuvarathnaa has created a lot of hype and fans of the Power Star have already begun the countdown for the film's release.

Talking about the latest collections of Roberrt, the film has managed to collect Rs 0.20 cr on its seventeenth day at the box office. The total gross of the film is estimated to be Rs 102.4 cr (only Karnataka collections.)

Let me remind you that the digital rights of Darshan's Roberrt have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The movie should start streaming online after the completion of its theatrical run. The makers are yet to officially announce Roberrt OTT release date. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.

#Roberrt Bengaluru Collections Week1: ₹15.30 Cr [8 Days]

Week2: ₹2.96 Cr

Weekend3: ₹0.51 Cr Total: ₹18.77 Cr — TrackSandalwood (@TrackSandalwood) March 29, 2021