Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeepa can't stop smiling. His latest release Roberrt is minting gold at the box office. The film directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced under Umapathy Films banner has a huge star cast including biggies like Jagapathi Babu and Devaraj. The film is has generated a huge buzz ever since it was announced.

Although the movie release was delayed by nearly a year due to coorna shutdown, Roberrt makers kept the buzz alive with interesting posters and teasers from the movie. The first look of several characters in the movie including that of Darshan and Jagapathi Babu drew a lot of applause for the makers. In fact, OTT players approached the makers of Roberrt expressing their desire to purchase the digital rights. However, the makers were bent upon releasing Roberrt in theatres.

Darshan even stated in no uncertain terms that his movie was meant for theatrical release. Now, it appears their patience has paid off as the movie has racked up whopping moolah at the ticket window. Darshan's Roberrt box office collections are impressive to say the least and fans can't stop gushing about the film. The word of mouth for Challenging Star Darshan's latest release Roberrt is positive and helping draw crowd to theatres.

We need not tell you that the advanced booking of tickets too has added to their fortunes. Overall, after Pogaru which starred Dhruva Sarja, Darshan's Roberrt is a rage at the box office. Right now, mass hero Darshan is ruling the Karnataka Box office, thanks to Roberrt.