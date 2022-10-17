Rishab Shetty's Kantara Hindi Storms Box Office

Director Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is smashing every possible record at the box office.

Last month, the film was released in theatres. Still, Kantara is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. There are many big ticket films—Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, which are barely surviving at the box office.

But, Kantara is doing incredible business and it has become the first choice for movie goers. Fans who watched the movie, can’t stop gushing about the film .

Kantara is big proof that content is the king, irrespective of stardom. And that audience will walk into theatres to watch the film without worrying about the price of the ticket.

Talking about the latest collections of Kantara, the film has joined the Rs 100 cr club at the worldwide box office.

Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine after the massive response to the film. Kantara is produced by Vijay under the banner Homable films.