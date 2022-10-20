Rishab Shetty Movie Kantara Mints Gold at Box Office

Director Rishab Shetty's Kantara is smashing every possible record at the box office. Kantara has turned out to be a blockbuster hit in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The makers released the film with minimum expectations.

The film also did not create any pre-release buzz. However, Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become talk of the town of post release.

The Kannada original has become a pan India film with just positive word of mouth with makers from actorss India wanting to release the movie in their regions and languages.

Celebrities are singing praises of the film on social media. If you are wondering what is the latest record created by Kantara, wait till you read it.

The film has managed to earn Rs 23 cr plus on its fifth day at the box office. People are thronging theatres to watch Kantara. In Telugu states, the film has every overtaken Chiranjeevi's Godfather in the Telugu states.

Kantara has once again proved that content is the real king at the box office. Kantara was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banne, Hombale Films which also bankrolled KGF Chapter 2.

Kantara digital release will not happening anytime soon. The digital rights of Kantara have been acquired by Prime Video. The film is expected to have a digital release by the end of November.