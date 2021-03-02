Rishab Shetty Injured In Fire Accident On The Sets Of Hero Movie

Rishab Shetty who became famous after the release of the movie, Bell Bottom is quite busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Hero. Now, the news is that he was injured during the shooting of the movie, Hero. The incident took place while shooting a fight scene in Belur, Haasan district.

According to the reports, Rishab Shetty and Ganavi Laxman have to run away from the scene when a bomb has been thrown on them. Fire erupted before Rishab and Ganvi could run away. It is learned that Rishabh suffered minor injuries but he is well.

Rishab Shetty is one of the well known faces in the Kannada film industry. Now, the makers of his movies are planning to release his films in Telugu as well.

Recently, the trailer of the film has been released and it won the hearts of the audience. Here is the trailer, just give a look at it.

Prashant Shetty known as Rishab Shetty is an Indian director and actor who mainly works in Kannada film industry. He is a diploma holder in film direction from the Government Film and TV Institute in Bangalore. Rishab Shetty made his acting debut with the film, Thuglak. Later, he acted in many films.

On the professional front, he is quite busy with a couple of projects ike Hero, Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe, Mahaniyare Mahileyare, Cowboy Krishna, Antagoni Shetty, etc.