Rishab Shetty Begins Script for Kantara 2

Director Rishab Shetty is the man of the hour. His Kantara is still the most talked about topic on social media. The film collected Rs 400 cr at the worldwide box office.

Currently, the film is available on Prime Video. Post the film's success, Rishab has confirmed the news that Kantara 2 is on cards. As promised, he has begun its script works as well. Yes, what you read is right.

Rishab Shetty is busy writing down the script for Kantara 2 and the sequel might go on floors by mid of 2023, as per the sources.

