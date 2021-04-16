Rashmika Parents' Reaction To Daughter Working With Big B

Many actors in the film industry dream of working with famous Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. They think it's a lifetime chance to share screen space with the big B of Bollywood.

Now, Sandalwood actress Rashmika Mandanna has got this rarest chance to act with the Bollywood legend. Currently, Rashmika is busy working with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie "Good Bye" at Mumbai. Rashmika, who is the national crush at present is playing the daughter of Amitabh in this movie. Many people had not believed when the news about Rashmika acting with Amitabh broke. In fact, her parents who are ardent fans of Amitabh found it hard to believed too!

This was revealed by none other than Rashmika herself. "When I told them that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing my father in GoodBye, my parents did not believe. My parents are die hard fans of Amitabh sir. They used to watch his movies with great passion. Now, they are excited about ms sharing screen space with the great actor," thus stated Rashmika, who is also elated over this opportunity. We hear that her parents have asked her to do good work and concentrate on her role.

Meanwhile, "Good Bye" is Rashmika Mandanna's second movie in Bollywood while "Mission Majnu' is her first movie with Sidharth Malhothra. Hence Rashmika is currently attending the shooting schedules of both the movies simultaneously. Another interesting news about this movie is that Amitabh Bachchan himself has suggested an actress to play his wife's role for this movie. Neena Gupta will be enacting the role of his wife in the movie, which is being directed by Vikas Behl. Neena Gupta is also excited about this offer. "I heard the story. It is very good. My dream of sharing screen space with Amitabh is going to be realised. I am looking forward to act with him," said Neena Gupta.