Pogaru Day 6 Collections: Rashmika- Dhruva Sarja's Film Continues Its Dream Run

Actor Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika's Pogaru which released last week with high expectations and the film received a thumping response from fans and audience. As soon as the film got released, Brahmin community were staging a protest to delete a few scenes from the film as their hurting their sentiments.

The makers of the movie have agreed to delete 14 scenes from the film. It is said that Brahmins are demanding to halt the Pogaru screening until they delete scenes. The makers of the movie haven't announced anything about halting screening and the film continues to be running in theatres.

Talking about the collections, Rashmika's Pogaru could have earned Rs 40 lakhs on its sixth day at the box office. Most of the people are not thronging into theatres due to Brahmin community protest. Audience are waiting for the film to overcome all the hurdles so that they can happily enjoy the film in theatres. Brahmin community protest could take a toll on Pogaru collections.

Nanda Kishore directed the film and BK Gangadhar produced the film. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and later dubbed into Tamil. Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles while Chikkanna, P. Ravi Shankar, Pavitra Lokesh, and Raghavendra Rajkumar played supporting roles. The songs of the movie are superhits and one song, 'Karabuu' created a record of highest viewed Kannada song on YouTube with over 200 million views.