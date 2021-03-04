Rashmika and Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru which was released on February 19, has kept cash registers ringing at the box office since the opening day. The film seems to go past a new milestone with each passing day. Pogaru has become the highest opening day collections with the earnings of Rs 10 cr. Viewers have been declared as the biggest hit of this year.

The film did extremely well at the Kannada box office. As new movies are lined up for this week releases, Pogaru seems to be making way for other films in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Pogaru is believed to have made Rs 2.18 cr as a final share and Rs 3.90 cr as a final gross of the film.Looking at Pogaru closing collections, it's easy to say that the film did a decent business in Telugu states.

The film was directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by B. K. Gangadhar. Currently, Rashmika and Dhruva have interesting projects in their pipeline. Watch this space for more updates.