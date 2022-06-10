Rakshit Shetty's Charlie 777 Twitter Review

Rakshit Shetty's much-awaited film Charlie 777 has released in theatres and reviews from movie buffs have been pouring in on social media platforms.Charlie 777 marks the return of Rakshi Shetty to big screens after four years. Netizens shared their reviews on internet:

Don't tell me that you're too mature enough to not cry over this movie.

CHARLIE STEALS EVERYONE'S HEART,

Just how did they do it , still in awe of the movie.#charlie777 #rakshithshetty — ekamevadadvitiyam🇮🇳 (@karthik_speaks8) June 10, 2022

#charlie777 it is not a movie. It was memorable journey with Charlie. Thank you @rakshitshetty and team for the movie. It was my best 3 hrs of my life with Charlie. As you said if we are lucky then we will get dog and we were super lucky and got Charlie 777 @ParamvahStudios #777 pic.twitter.com/h367DvIwqD — kiran s b (@kiranbasavaraju) June 10, 2022