Raamachandra Srinivasa Kumaar's Gaangeaya Movie Launched!

We hardly get to see movies that can be watched with all the family members. B Raamachandra Srinivasa Kumaar is debuting as director with the upcoming flick Gaangeaya which will have elements for all sections of audiences. The movie will have patriotic elements and discusses various issues, though it will be made as a perfect family entertainer. The film to be produced by T Hema Kumar Reddy under the banner of Vijaya Gowthamy Art Movies and presented by M Vijaya Sekhar Reddy has been launched today grandly with a pooja ceremony.

For the muhurtham shot, producer M Vijaya Sekhar Reddy switched on the camera, while popular director Samudra who graced the occasion as a special guest sounded the clapboard. Gagaan Viharri who played the lead in the film Dharmapuri is playing the hero, while Avyuktha is the heroine opposite him. T Hema Kumar Reddy and senior actor Suman will be seen as powerful police officers.

While speaking at the launching event, the director B Raamachandra Srinivasa Kumaar said, “Today, our film Gaangeaya as the production no 1 of Vijaya Gowthamy Art Movies has been launched. Gaangeaya is a family movie. Not the caste or religious system, but peace will come to this world the day human respects and loves each other. It’s equally important to create unity and harmony among people in our country. The movie will discuss many valid points. We will be releasing this movie in 5 languages.”

Rap Rock Shakeel will score the music, while cinematography will be handled by Adusimilli Vijay Kumar. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will take care of editing and Vaasu is the art director.