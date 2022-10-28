Puneeth's Gandhada Gudi US Premieres Collections

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhadagudi has released in theatres. Appu fans are raving about the film. Puneeth Rajkumar fans are urging everyone to watch the film only in theatres.

They are also thanking the director Amogha Varsha for giving a visual spectacle in Gadhadagudi. People are getting emotional while watching the film as it is the last film of Appu.

Fans or the audience will not be waiting for Puneeth Rajkumar movies to watch on the first day anymore.

Talking about the premiers collections, Gandhadagudi has managed to earn $200k plus alone in USA. The film is expected to register the highest collection in Kannada.

Gandhadagudi success is beyond box office collection. Hit or not it doesn't matter to anyone as long as the audience loves it. You can watch the film near your theatre.