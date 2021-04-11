Puneeth's Yuvarathnaa Sets Amazon Prime On Fire With Record Views

Yuvarathnaa, an action drama film was written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films released on the OTT platform.

The movie stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj. The film released in theatres on 1st April and just a week after the release, it was on Amazon Prime Video. It is out on Amazon Prime Video on 9th April. The film has got more views on OTT platform and it is creating new records.

Director Santhosh Ananddram told reporters in a virtual press conference on Thursday, "It’s a very unusual scenario. This is for all the people, especially senior citizens, who were waiting to watch Yuvarathnaa. The movie will be in theatres as well."

Producer Vijay Kirganduru of Hombale Films added that "There was a great demand from people to watch the movie on a small screen."

This sudden move has left the owners of the theatres upset. KV Chandrashekar, president of Karnataka Exhibitors Association speaking to a news daily said that, "In a year, at least 10 big films must do well for us to sustain. If a big film goes to OTT just a week after its release, then it’s shocking. We received no financial help from the government last year when theatres were shut. We are in further trouble because other big producers are planning to postpone their films. Now, this development is a lesson on survival for exhibitors."

