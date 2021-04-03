Puneeth Rajkumar's latest release Yuvarathnaa which opened to rave reviews and massive collections on the very first day of its release has hit a roadblock. The Karnataka government asked theatre owners in right districts of Karnataka to limit seat occupancy to 50%. This sure will be huge blow to the makers of Puneeth's latest release as they were banking bigtime on the collections given the positive word of mouth.

With the number of COVID cases rising across the counter, Karnataka is No.2 when it comes to growth of corona cases as the country struggles to battle the second wave of infection.

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep took to twitter to express his shock but at the same time, the actor said that it was their duty to respect the law of the land and bow down to the govt decision considering the best interests of people in mind. On the other hand, he also concluded his tweet asking the team of Yuvarathnaa to stay strong in the wake of the new rules.

Have a look at Sudeep's tweet...

Goin bk to 50% theatrical occupancy is surely a shocker to a film tats jus released. Respecting the govts decision too is our duty, keeping in mind its for a reason. I wsh team #Yuvaratna the best of strength to over come this situation and come out victorious. @hombalefilms — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 3, 2021

Yuvarathnaa was directed by Santosh Anandrram and starred Prakash Raj, Dolly Dhananjay and Sayyesha in key roles. The movie did 10 crore business on the very first day of its release. Now, the latest blow comes as a dampener for both fans and filmmakers. Puneeth Rajkumar's latest movie Yuvarathnaa collections will surely t ake a beating considering the fact that theatre occupancy has been halved.

Yuvarathnaa was bankrolled by Vijay Kirangdur under Hombale films banner.