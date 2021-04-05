Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Beats Yash's KGF: Deets Inside

Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has taken off to a good start in theatres and is receiving overwhelming response from audience and critics. The film is doing reasonably well at the box office. The film has received positive reviews from several quarters. Film critics have been impressed by the strong and relevant content and given good ratings to the film. Yuvarathnaa has become one of the biggest blockbuster hits in Puneeth's career.The film is on a roll and it is breaking every possible record at the box office.

It is worth mentioning here that Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has surpassed Yash starrer KGF: Chapter-1. Yes, what you read is right!. If you are thinking, Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has beaten Yash's KGF collections, then you are mistaken. It is worth mentioning here that Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has got rated 8.2 where Yash's KGF had rated 8.1 on IMDb rating. Likewise, Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa has become the most loved film in Kannada on Imdb.

On the career front, Puneeth Rajkumar is in a happy space as his and team efforts have been paid off. He seems to be reading the scripts and will soon make an official announcement about his next project details. On the other hand, Yash is awaiting for the release of KGF: Chapter-2 which is slated for release on July 30, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.