Puneeth Rajkumar's James First Day Collection Prediction

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is due to release in theatres this Friday. The Karnataka government set special rules for the release of Puneeth's last film James across the city. There will no other films wghich will be released in the same week of James' release.

For the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar aka Appu was called the Power Star of Sandalwood. He enjoyed a massive fan following. People of the entire Karnataka are going to watch Puneeth Rajkumar's James as a tribute to him. If reports are to be believed, the advance booking for James is said to be phenomenal.

Looking at the advance booking, Puneeth Rajkumar's James could earn at least Rs 12 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. These are just estimated numbers and could change based on the advanced booking of tickets. Considering Appu's popularity, the film is likely to collect more at the box office.

Sarath Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, comedian Sadhu Kokila and Anu Prabhakar will appear in pivotal roles in James. The film is directed by Chetan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. Kannada hattrick hero, century star Shivarajkumar has lent his voice for Puneeth in the film.



